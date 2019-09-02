OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 02
Rojas, Marte power D-backs past Padres 14-7
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, right, celebrates with Josh Rojas (9) after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, right, celebrates with Josh Rojas (9) after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 5:12 p.m.

PHOENIX — Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 14-7 on Monday.

The Diamondbacks have won seven of eight and kept pace in the National League wild-card race at 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second spot. The Padres had won three of four.

Rojas also doubled and singled twice and Ketel Marte drove in four runs for the Diamondbacks.

A six-run second inning put the Diamondbacks comfortably ahead for good, helped by a wild pitch and throwing error. Rojas, Marte, pitcher Mike Leake (11-10) and Nick Ahmed drove in runs in the inning.

Marte hit his 29th homer, connecting off Padres starter Cal Quantrill (6-6). Quantrill was charged with eight runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Down 8-0, the Padres scored four times in the sixth, highlighted by Ty France's three-run homer. France gave the Padres 105 homers on the road this season, a franchise record.

Leake (11-10) got through 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits for his first win at home with the Diamondbacks after coming over in a trade with Seattle on July 31.

Guerra was a top shortstop prospect in the Padres' system and made his big league debut last year, batting .125 in 13 games. The 23-year-old was switched to a pitcher this year, and had never thrown above the Double-A level before coming in to relieve in the sixth.

Guerra started by striking out Jarrod Dyson, but then Rojas homered. With two outs, Escobar hit his 33rd homer of the season and Walker adding his 25th. Guerra was pulled after giving up a double and a single.

Former Padres player Abraham Almonte, in his first start for the Diamondbacks, had three hits and scored three runs.

SEPTEMBER ADDITIONS

Both teams made roster moves. The Padres called up RHP Ronald Bolaños from Double-A Amarillo.

The Diamondbacks called up RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Triple-A Reno on Monday, a day after using seven relievers in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TAKING HITS

The Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. He matched a club record for HBPs in a season, 19, tied with Justin Upton in 2011.

BIG CROWDS

The Diamondbacks drew 141,349 fans for their four-game series with the Dodgers from last Thursday to Sunday, the highest home series total since Labor Day weekend 2003, when they drew about 8,000 more people.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Jose Castillo (left middle finger strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (elbow) threw a simulated game before Monday's first pitch. He's been out since late May.

UP NEXT

Padres: Bolaños, primarily a starter in the minors, is in line to make his major league debut in Tuesday's game against Arizona. He was 8-5 with a 4.23 ERA at Amarillo.

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (9-13 4.91 ERA) is set for this fourth career start against the Padres. He's 1-1 with a 7.82 ERA against San Diego.

