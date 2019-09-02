OFFERS
Photo: Pasta thanks on Labor Day

Olive Garden Restaurant treated the Station 75 Prescott Fire Department crew to a Labor Day feast. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Olive Garden Restaurant treated the Station 75 Prescott Fire Department crew to a Labor Day feast. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Originally Published: September 2, 2019 2 p.m.

Captain Allen Snyder, left, and firefighter/paramedic Jeff Jones of Prescott Fire Department serve up some food at Prescott Fire Station 75 – between calls on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 – from Olive Garden Restaurant, 3060 Highway 69.

Olive Garden employees delivered the pasta and all of the fixings to the Fire Department as a thank you to first responders on Labor Day. The restaurant has been doing this for the past 19 years.

