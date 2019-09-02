Pet Focus: Annie - Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Annie is a medium-hair Diluted calico. She was found outside by wonderful neighbors after she was abandoned and “thrown out” of her home, just a couple of doors away.
The neighbors took care of her for six weeks, then she came to Miss Kitty’s. She’s a very friendly, lap cat, affectionate, and likes to talk to you. Annie goes wild with fresh catnip-check out her video on Pet Finder. She was just given a “lion cut” because she was a bit matted when she came into the house from being outside.
Meet this special gal Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend – Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon St. in Prescott.
Information provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Prescott Primary Election results: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- K-9 stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: