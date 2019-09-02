Pet Focus: Annie - Miss Kitty’s Cat House

Annie is a medium-hair Diluted calico. She was found outside by wonderful neighbors after she was abandoned and “thrown out” of her home, just a couple of doors away.

The neighbors took care of her for six weeks, then she came to Miss Kitty’s. She’s a very friendly, lap cat, affectionate, and likes to talk to you. Annie goes wild with fresh catnip-check out her video on Pet Finder. She was just given a “lion cut” because she was a bit matted when she came into the house from being outside.

Meet this special gal Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend – Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon St. in Prescott.

Information provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.