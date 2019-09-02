OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 02
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Northern Arizona organizations unite to preserve artifacts

In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 photo, Lauren Amundson, archivist and librarian, shares the history of some of the oldest artifacts stored at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz. Historians, archivists and librarians in northern Arizona are teaming up to protect artifacts in the event of an internal or external disaster. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 photo, Lauren Amundson, archivist and librarian, shares the history of some of the oldest artifacts stored at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz. Historians, archivists and librarians in northern Arizona are teaming up to protect artifacts in the event of an internal or external disaster. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 10:43 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Historians, archivists and librarians in northern Arizona are teaming up to protect artifacts in the event a disaster.

It's called the Northern Arizona Cultural Heritage Preservation Initiative and includes organizations such as Cline Library at Northern Arizona University, the Museum of Northern Arizona, the Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum, Lowell Observatory and Flagstaff Public Library.

The group has met quarterly for the past year to formalize the disaster support partnerships that have existed between them for years, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

"We recognize here at Cline Library that we, as well as all our cultural heritage partners in the region, are isolated geographically from assistance should a disaster occur. We would need to rely on each other," said Jill Friedmann, associate dean of Cline Library, who is coordinating the effort.

The library already works closely with the Arizona Historical Society, which brought some of its material to the library for temporary storage during the big August wildfire near Flagstaff.

"Our main threat is and has always been wildfires," said Bill Peterson, vice president of collections and education for the society. "In the event of a wildfire, we have a contingency plan. We've just never had a formal agreement (with these organizations) on how that would look or what they would be."

The concept began with Peter Runge, head of Cline Library's 30,000-square-foot (2,800-square meter) Special Collections and Archives, which stores artifacts from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff and the rest of the Colorado Plateau region.

Runge previously worked at the University of California, which partnered with California State University to have all their campuses share resources in the event of a disaster.

If the northern Arizona partnership proves successful, the goal is to incorporate cultural content holders from throughout the region, including organizations on the Navajo and Hopi nations. A few have already joined.

A formal agreement would help with record keeping when such materials and services are temporarily loaned to different organizations.

Each organization has a prioritized list of items to save from destruction as part of individual disaster plans. An agreement among these organizations could better ensure the safety of some of the region's most irreplaceable material.

Cline Library's special collections area holds more than 2 million items, including handwritten ledgers from the Babbitt Brother Trading Company, invoices from the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company and other materials dating back to the 1850s, many of them yellowed and boasting the heavy aroma of aged paper.

In a disaster, Runge said he would save the delicate sketches of Mary Colter, the architect who designed the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Lodge and other historic structures.

Irreplaceable items at the Pioneer Museum include the Kolb Brothers' movie cameras and the body of Josephine the mountain lion, the mascot of the Arizona Rough Riders.

Lowell Observatory has 50,000 photographic plates of sky photos alone, paper documents from its past astronomers and employees and letters from Albert Einstein.

"Each of us can do our own little thing, but together we can share resources," observatory archivist and librarian Lauren Amundson said. "It gives a sense of security knowing that you're not doing this alone."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Free kids' animated space series is online
Lowell Observatory unveils newest telescope
Observatory has been studying the heavens for 110 years
Museum celebrates ‘Archives Month’ by preserving history in perpetuity
Reach for the stars

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries