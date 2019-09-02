Letter: Surprise medical bills

Editor:

Recent radio and television ads regarding surprise medical bills is an important matter that deserves our attention. These ads tell us that after emergency visits, surprise medical bills are turning up as insurance companies deny coverage for some doctors or lab services. It hasn’t happened to me, but as a senior living on a fixed income, it would be a surprise. We go to an emergency room believing we are covered with no idea that our insurance would deny some services.

The ads indicate that Congress is looking into this, but need to beware of a quick remedy, such as government rate fixing, which would probably run many doctors and hospitals out of business. This time I hope Congress will listen to more than insurance companies. Doctors and labs must be reimbursed reasonably or soon we won’t have them. Patients are already paying huge premiums and large deductibles. Surprise bills for medical services denied are more than we can stand.

Alex Barr

Prescott