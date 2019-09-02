Letter: Surprise medical bills
Editor:
Recent radio and television ads regarding surprise medical bills is an important matter that deserves our attention. These ads tell us that after emergency visits, surprise medical bills are turning up as insurance companies deny coverage for some doctors or lab services. It hasn’t happened to me, but as a senior living on a fixed income, it would be a surprise. We go to an emergency room believing we are covered with no idea that our insurance would deny some services.
The ads indicate that Congress is looking into this, but need to beware of a quick remedy, such as government rate fixing, which would probably run many doctors and hospitals out of business. This time I hope Congress will listen to more than insurance companies. Doctors and labs must be reimbursed reasonably or soon we won’t have them. Patients are already paying huge premiums and large deductibles. Surprise bills for medical services denied are more than we can stand.
Alex Barr
Prescott
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Prescott Primary Election results: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- K-9 stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: