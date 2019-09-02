Letter: Ammo inconvenience?

Editor:

It is with shaking hand and tear-streaked face that I write in response to Michael Reagan’s recent column. It was a harrowing account of the heartbreaking inconvenience he will suffer as a result of California’s ill-conceived attempt to reduce the likelihood that some random ne’er-do-well will be able to accumulate enough ammunition to, say, mow down a church, theater or school full of people.

His hobby of blasting birds out of the skies of Arizona has been put at risk — at risk! — by the new necessity of paying for (and passing!) a background check in order to buy shotgun shells.



I’m certain that everyone who’s lost a loved one to gun violence will be abashed and horrified to learn of the tragic and unforeseen consequence of this legislation. So sad. What a glorious world it would be if we were all guided by one simple principle: First, do no harm… to Michael Reagan.

Kimberly Glassman

Prescott