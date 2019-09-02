OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 02
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Asian American Korea War hero gives what may be 'final' talk

In this Nov. 11, 2014. file photo, people stand to honor Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura, center, during a Veterans Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque, N.M. Miyamura, now 94, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for actions in the Korean War, gave a public lecture last month in Gallup, N.M., which an aide said may be his last due to his declining health. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP, file)

In this Nov. 11, 2014. file photo, people stand to honor Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura, center, during a Veterans Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque, N.M. Miyamura, now 94, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for actions in the Korean War, gave a public lecture last month in Gallup, N.M., which an aide said may be his last due to his declining health. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 10:46 a.m.

Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for his actions in the Korean War, may have given his last public lecture.

The ailing 94-year-old veteran spoke to a group of U.S. Navy Seabees last month in Gallup, New Mexico, about his life and service and was given a hero's salute after he finished, The Gallup Independent reported.

The talk was part of the lectures he gives every summer to servicemen and servicewomen in western New Mexico.

Ken Riege, who travels around with Miyamura, said the veteran may not give the talks next year because of his declining health. Riege said he has been honored to travel with him over the years and listen to him speak.

"It is never the same, and I learn something new about him each time," Riege said.

Miyamura, who served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1953, spoke about the emotion he had seeing the American flag after he was liberated from a POW camp during the Korean War.

The son of Japanese immigrants, Miyamura grew up in Gallup, a city near the Navajo Nation.

After the United States entered World War II, Miyamura tried to join the military, but he was deemed not eligible to serve and given a Four-C "alien" status because of his Japanese ancestry.

Later, that exclusionary policy changed, and Miyamura was allowed to join the 442nd Infantry Regiment, composed almost entirely of second-generation Japanese Americans.

With the start of the Korean War, Miyamura, an Army reservist, was called up for active duty.

On the night of April 24, 1951, near Taejon-ni, Korea, his company was under heavy attack and U.S. Army Cpl. Miyamura jumped from his shelter wielding a bayonet and killed 10 of the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. After administering first aid to the wounded, he got behind his machine gun and continued fighting until he ran out of ammunition.

Miyamura ordered the squad to withdraw while he stayed behind to render the gun inoperative. He bayoneted his way to a second gun emplacement and assisted in its operation before running out of ammunition there.

By the time the battle was over, Miyamura had killed more than 50 enemy soldiers and was severely wounded.

Miyamura was held captive for over two years by the Chinese.

For his heroism, Miyamura was awarded the Medal of Honor.

U.S. Navy Builder 1st Class Shane Hutzenbiler said it has been a life-changing experience getting to hear Miyamura speak every two weeks. "I am sad that other people might not have a chance to hear his story and meet him in the future," he said.

First-timers Thomas Crombie and Gladys Delatorre said the experience was amazing. They were proud to get one of Miyamura's challenge coins.

"I'm just impressed with his memory. He spoke for almost two hours and didn't miss a beat," Crombie said. "You could tell he was just remembering parts of his life."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Decades of neglect
Korean War veteran receives medal of valor
Stolen war medals replaced 40 years later
40 veterans honored with Medal of Valor
Hopi Code Talkers honored at Kykotsmovi ceremony

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries