Yavapai soccer remains unbeaten with 3-1 win over Phoenix College
Yavapai College defeated Phoenix College, 3-1, Saturday night in Prescott Valley to run their overall record to 4-0-0. Phoenix College falls to 1-1-0.
Including the three pre-season scrimmages against university teams, YC finishes the month of August with an unblemished record (7-0-0). All-time, the Roughriders are 50-4-1 during regular season play.
Scoring summary from Saturday night:
• 9th minute — Jesus Medina assisted by Gabriel Claudio and Loic Baures
• 67th minute — Kevyn Lo assisted by Jonathan Mayen
• 69th minute — Phoenix College Zuwed Akuro assisted by Anthony Bailon
• 70th minute — Tucker Fenton assisted by Manuel Quiroz
UP NEXT
Yavapai College takes a break from conference play in its next scheduled match. The Roughriders will travel to Henderson, Nevada, to play College of Southern Nevada (4-0-0) beginning at 7 p.m. Yavapai will return to the friendly confines on Saturday, Sept. 7, entertaining Paradise Valley Community College. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley.
Information provided by Yavapai College.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- ‘Pedestrian Scramble’: Trial configuration set to start on Gurley/Montezuma Sept. 10
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Flour Stone Café reopens in Prescott Valley’s Entertainment District
- Obituary: Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard
- Prescott Primary Election results: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: