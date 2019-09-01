Yavapai soccer remains unbeaten with 3-1 win over Phoenix College

Yavapai College defeated Phoenix College, 3-1, Saturday night in Prescott Valley to run their overall record to 4-0-0. Phoenix College falls to 1-1-0.

Including the three pre-season scrimmages against university teams, YC finishes the month of August with an unblemished record (7-0-0). All-time, the Roughriders are 50-4-1 during regular season play.

Scoring summary from Saturday night:

• 9th minute — Jesus Medina assisted by Gabriel Claudio and Loic Baures

• 67th minute — Kevyn Lo assisted by Jonathan Mayen

• 69th minute — Phoenix College Zuwed Akuro assisted by Anthony Bailon

• 70th minute — Tucker Fenton assisted by Manuel Quiroz

UP NEXT

Yavapai College takes a break from conference play in its next scheduled match. The Roughriders will travel to Henderson, Nevada, to play College of Southern Nevada (4-0-0) beginning at 7 p.m. Yavapai will return to the friendly confines on Saturday, Sept. 7, entertaining Paradise Valley Community College. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley.

