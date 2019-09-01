Supervisors to declare Patriot Week and Patriot Day
“In reverence to the victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and recognition of the signing of the Constitution on Sept 17, 1787, Patriot Week is a time to celebrate the principals set forth by our Founding Fathers as well as the countless patriots, vital documents, speeches and flags that helped make American the great nation it is today,” according to a proclamation the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is issuing at its meeting Sept. 4, 2019.
The county board is declaring Sept. 11-17 as Patriot Week and Sept. 11 as Patriot Day throughout Yavapai County, and encourages “citizens to renew their appreciation and understanding of America’s spirit and reflect on the importance of patriotism to America’s past, present and future.”
