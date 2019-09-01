Principal recognized for work with detention centers

Marvy McNeese, principal of Yavapai County Juvenile Detention School (now known as Prescott Lakes Parkway School), has been recognized and given awards across the state for her outstanding work for Juvenile Detention Centers in several counties and for her local service here in Yavapai County.

She was recently instrumental in getting a bill passed to provide critical funds for six juvenile detention facilities. Without this money, students would have been denied crucial services for their unique needs and schools would have had to close down. Without correctional facilities nearby, communities would have to send students to distant facilities or not detain them at all. Communities would have suffered.

McNeese was also awarded by the Arizona Department of Education for her outstanding support for juveniles with special needs in secure care.