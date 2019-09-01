Prescott Valley Patriot Week begins Sept. 6 with Healing Fields

Patriot Week 2019 is Sept. 11-17, and the Town of Prescott Valley again celebrates it beginning much sooner.

It all starts with the Healing Fields, on display at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from Sept. 6 through Sept. 13. The flags will be on display around the clock.

Next up is the Patriot Run, a 10K, 5K and Fun Run, on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. Proceeds will help pay the travel expenses for Central Arizona Honor Guard members to pay respects to their fallen brethren. The events begin at 7 a.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/patriotrun2019 or www.raceentry.com.

After the Blessing of the Fields at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the town presents the first of two free patriotic concerts. On Saturday at 6 p.m. it will be a Patriotic Youth Concert, featuring Humboldt Unified School District students, at the Civic Center.

The second concert will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, also at 6 p.m., featuring the High Desert Brass Band.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Program will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center’s Theater on the Green.

The ceremony, with a backdrop of the Healing Field’s 3,000 American flags, will include Police and Central Arizona Honor Guards, bagpipers, and Keynote Speaker Patty Mack, a retired captain of the New York State Court Officer’s Academy and a survivor of the 9/11 attacks.

For more information about Prescott Valley Patriot Week, email pvpatriotweek@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/PVPatriotWeek.

ASSISTANCE

Organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the setup, takedown and manning of the information booth.

For more information by email, write to healingfieldpv@gmail.com, or call 928-848-0626.

