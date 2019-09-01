Parker, Ndour score 18 apiece as Sky beat Mercury 105-78
Cheyenne Parker and Astou Ndour scored 18 points apiece to lead six Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-78 on Sunday.
Diamond DeShields added 15 points, Allie Quigley had 12, Kahleah Copper 11 points and Stephanie Dolson 10 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and 13 assists — extending her WNBA single-season record to 283. She also didn’t turn the ball over. She has 11 double-digit assist games this season giving her 44 in her career, tied with Seattle’s Sue Bird for second most in WNBA history.
Vandersloot hit two free throws to give the Sky (19-13) the lead for good and make it 54-53 at halftime before Ndour and Parker each hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-4 run to open the third quarter
Brittney Griner had 26 points and nine rebounds and DeWanna Bonner finished with 12 points and 12 boards for Phoenix (15-16). The Mercury were outscored 51-25 after halftime, setting their season low for points in a second half.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- ‘Pedestrian Scramble’: Trial configuration set to start on Gurley/Montezuma Sept. 10
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Flour Stone Café reopens in Prescott Valley’s Entertainment District
- Obituary: Robert Henry Bonhard & Pauline Simkins Bonhard
- Prescott Primary Election results: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: