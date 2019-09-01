OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 01
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Manieri: What the booing of Andrew Luck says about us

Rich Manieri, Syndicated columnist
Originally Published: September 1, 2019 7:16 p.m.

He was hit hard enough to lacerate his kidney. He woke up the next day urinating blood.

That’s neither a common experience nor an occupational hazard for most of us. It is if you play professional football.

In addition to the kidney laceration, he has suffered a sprained shoulder, torn cartilage in his ribs, a concussion and shoulder surgery which caused him to miss all of the 2017 season. This season he was dealing with a calf strain.

So, citing the physical and mental burden that come with the accumulation of such injuries, Andrew Luck, 29, quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, decided to retire last weekend.

Luck officially announced his retirement after the Colts’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears. But the story leaked during the game, while Luck was standing on the sidelines. As Luck left the field in Indianapolis, where he played for seven years, some fans booed him, loud enough to be heard on TV and loud enough for Luck to hear.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I heard the reaction,” Luck said. “Yeah, it hurt. I’ll be honest, it hurt.”

I hope it’s at least of some consolation to Luck that many of those booing him probably count walking to the fridge as an aerobic workout.

NFL football players are wired differently than the rest of us. These are uber-competitive people who launch themselves at one another with little regard for their personal safety. Their careers are brief, only an average of 3.3 years, according to the union that represents the players. They leave the game beat up, with damage that often lingers for a lifetime. It’s no wonder when every play is a car crash.

Yes, they played the game by choice and were well-paid. That doesn’t make them less human. And if a player like Luck decides he’s had enough, that’s up to him and his family.

The booing of Luck is a lot of things, shameful, disgraceful, embarrassing, among others. It’s also confusing.

I love NFL football and watch a lot of it. We buy tickets and that gives us the right to jeer. But I have to wonder what the booing of Luck says about us as fans, and as people.

A man decides he can no longer compete at his maximum level because of the pounding he’s endured and walks away, leaving potentially hundreds of millions of dollars on the table. And we view that as an affront. We paid our money after all. He should continue to bleed for us, whether he wants to or not.

I realize the timing of Luck’s announcement two weeks before the start of the regular season wasn’t ideal and that the Colts let him keep $24 million in bonuses per his current contract. But these issues are between Luck and Colts. Or at least they should be.

Instead, it’s all about us and our entertainment and there’s no room for empathy, even among those who should know better.

“Retiring cause rehabbing is ‘too hard’ is the most millennial thing ever,” FS1 commentator Doug Gottlieb tweeted Saturday night.

That drew a harsh response from NFL analyst and former quarterback Troy Aikman.

“What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life?” Aikman tweeted. “So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him?”

Bo Jackson, whose NFL career ended prematurely due to a debilitating hip injury, also chimed in.

“Don’t criticize a man until you’ve worn his cleats,” Jackson tweeted. “If you’ve never strapped on the pads you have no business commenting on something you know nothing about.”

Bo knows.

You might expect such responses from Jackson or Aikman, who has said he suffered at least six concussions during his playing career.

But what about the rest of us? Don’t our eyes tell us enough about what these men go through every Sunday? Do we need to be concussed or carried off a football field ourselves to understand what led to Luck’s decision?

Injuries didn’t allow Luck to become the quarterback his skillset indicated he would be when he came out of Stanford in 2012. Don’t think he isn’t aware of that.

Still, he was very good and he played through the kind of pain most of us will never experience.

Andrew Luck gave what he had. That should be enough.

Rich Manieri is a journalist and author. He is currently a professor of journalism at Asbury University in Kentucky. You can reach him at manieri2@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Luck announces retirement following Colts loss to Bears
Andrew Luck finds cost of football too pricey to continue career
Rodgers? Luck? Try Favre as the QB focal point Sunday
ICYMI in NFL Week 11: Alex Smith leg break like Theismann's
Preview: Chiefs aim to rewrite playoff history vs nemesis Colts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries