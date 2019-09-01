Join the Prescott Police Dept. for Coffee with a Cop, Sept. 3

The Prescott Police Department presents Coffee with a Cop at Las Fuentes, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee, cookies and conversation. No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

For more information contact Leila Ranzi at 928-777-1965 or by e-mail at leila.ranzi@prescott-az.gov.

