Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 01
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Firefighters monitoring, enhancing containment lines of Sheridan Fire
‘Controlled’ burn started as lightning strike, nearing 17,000 acres

Fire crews operate a drone this past week over the Sheridan Fire, which is about 23 miles northwest of Prescott. The drone allows for monitoring and evaluation of the fire's progress. (Prescott National Forest, inciweb/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 1, 2019 10:45 a.m.

The Sheridan Fire continues to burn 23 miles northwest of Prescott, now at 16,842 acres, with slightly lower temperatures and higher humidity slowing fire growth allowing fire crews and heavy equipment operators to enhance and monitor containment lines.

The Prescott National Forest stated Sunday morning, Sept. 1, smoke from the Sheridan Fire – which remains zero-percent contained – will continue to dissipate as slightly lower temperatures and a return of higher humidity is expected to slow fire growth.

Firing operations were suspended again for Sunday, allowing heavy equipment operators to improve contingency lines while fire crews continue to monitor interior burning on both the west and southwest areas of the fire, according to a news release. Firing operations also were suspended for Saturday.

photo

The Sheridan Fire, shown in red, is west of Williamson Valley Road and north and south of Camp Wood Road. It is about 23 miles northwest of Prescott. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

The overall objective of resource benefits to enhance vegetation and improved wildlife habitat continues. The fire, which was started from a lightning strike on Aug. 5, continues to be allowed to fulfill its natural role.

While it is technically zero-percent contained, fire managers and crews continue to work the fire and monitor it to allow the fire to act as a controlled burn. There are no homes or structures threatened, the Forest Service said.

The Sheridan Fire is burning on the Chino Valley Ranger District in Pinyon-Juniper, grass and brush. Approximately 202 personnel are on the fire including six engines, three water tenders, three crews, two helicopters, four masticators, and one dozer.

CLOSURE

The area closure remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety. The closure area includes Camp Wood Road and the entire fire area south of Walnut Creek Road; however, Walnut Creek Road remains open. Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment.

SMOKE

Visible smoke may continue to dissipate today due to slightly lower temperatures and an increase in humidity slowing the growth of the fire. Incident-specific smoke monitors are in place near Paulden to monitor area impacts. In the unlikely event that smoke conditions increase it is recommended that those more sensitive to smoke stay indoors with windows and doors closed, and bring pets inside.

For more information, call the information line at 928-925-1111; visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott or inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522; Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/ or Prescott National Forest Twitter, https://twitter.com/PrescottNF.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

