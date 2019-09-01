OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 01
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

End-of-summer ‘faire’ featuring varied arts, crafts concludes Monday

“Wally” and “Tobi,” in the foreground, are models at the Donn Moseley booth, at the Faire on the Square Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The plaza event concludes today. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

“Wally” and “Tobi,” in the foreground, are models at the Donn Moseley booth, at the Faire on the Square Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The plaza event concludes today. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 1, 2019 8:19 p.m.

Labor Day — the holiday considered to be the end of the summer season.

Those who have yet to wander into downtown Prescott over the holiday weekend may want to end their summer season by venturing onto the courthouse plaza Monday for the final day of the Faire on the Square.

photo

Donn Moseley mans his booth at Faire on the Square Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The plaza event concludes Monday. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The show has something for everyone — even dogs — with Donn Moseley of K9 Kool Hats present, a venture he’s been doing since 1988. The idea came when he lived in The Valley, he said.

“When I was out in the sun and I found some shade, I’d sit there. So would the dog but when I got up to leave, he didn’t want to leave,” he said. “So the thought process started, ‘well why would they? Why wouldn’t they prefer shade just like we do?’ and the idea of the hats was borne out of that.”

Moseley said he attributes to knowing what appeals after making the hats for so long. He also goes for dog-related patterns, which fabric producers have also started offering. He has two styles — the “kool hat” and the “K9 Kowboy Hat.”

“I did the cowboy hat because it does shade,” he said. “It’s very Arizonan and by employing the same design as far as how it fits, I can make it comfortably.”

photo

Sarah Hauan and some of her custom metal artwork at Faire on the Square Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The event continues Monday. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Also at Faire on the Square on Sunday was Benchmark Metalcraft, featuring the custom metalwork of Trevor and Sarah Hauan, an offshoot of their primary business. Though Trevor Hauan has been making custom metal creations for about 15 years, Sarah Hauan said she started doing it a couple years ago.

For ideas on how to craft the metal, Sarah Hauan said she usually takes what she thinks is cool and fun and then figures out unique ways of presenting those with the metal. She’ll also get a lot of ideas from interacting with people at the events they go to, she said.

“So just talking to people they’ll ask ‘hey do you have this?’ or “you know what would look cool would be that’ and we’ll go back and forth,” she said. “I’ll usually come out with two or three ideas each fair.”

Sculptor Rob Cobasky of Art Studio 918 had his monster sculptures on site — which are clay over wire on a wooden base. He’s been sculpting on and off since he was in high school, but has been going strong sculpting every day for the past decade, he said.

Ideas for his work come from life, he said, adding that he tries to think of scary things and what scared him as a kid. He takes his inspiration and tries to put it into a figure in motion and tell a story through movement of anatomy, he said.

With whatever he does, Cobasky said he enjoys inspiring little kids and seeing the joy and smiles he brings them. He will usually pick a kid out and give him one of his pieces, he said.

Faire on the Square is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

<I>Made in the shade</I><BR>'Donn-ing' a Kool Hat is the latest K9 crowd rage
<I>Made in the shade</I><BR>'Donn-ing' a Kool Hat is the latest K9 crowd rage
Faire on the Square changes plaza into gallery
Prescott Senior Softball to host open house for summer signups
Obituary: Donn D. Moseley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries