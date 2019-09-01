College Football in Brief: New Mexico coach Davie hospitalized after ‘serious’ incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico coach Bob Davie was recovering in a hospital Saturday night after “a serious medical incident” moments after his team’s victory against Sam Houston State.

The school released a statement from the Davie family, saying the 64-year-old coach was “doing well” and surrounded by family.

That came about an hour after athletic director Eddie Nunez made the announcement that Davie had been taken to the hospital after the Lobos won 39-31 at home.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the 64-year-old Davie several times during the game could be seen with his hands on his midsection and chest. At one point, the newspaper reporter, Davie kneeled down during the action.

Davie’s wife, Joanne Davie, was seen in the ambulance’s front seat as it left for nearby University of New Mexico Hospital.

“Coach Davie is doing well and recovering, he is surrounded by family and your continued thoughts, prayers, and privacy are greatly appreciated during this time,” the family said.

Davie is a former Notre Dame coach who is in his eighth season leading the New Mexico program. The Pennsylvania native spent 10 years as an ESPN broadcaster before returning to the sidelines at New Mexico in 2012. He led the Lobos to a 9-4 record in 2016, but that’s been followed by back to back 3-9 seasons.

New Mexico suspended Davie for 30 days without pay in February 2018, following multiple investigations into whether he and his coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players. The school didn’t conclude that Davie or his staff obstructed criminal investigation.

He went 35-25 in five seasons as head coach at Notre Dame, where he had served as defensive coordinator. He led the Fighting Irish to three bowl games and its first BCS postseason game, the 2001 Fiesta Bowl. Davie also was the first coach to lead Notre Dame to a bowl game in his first season.

Clemson coach on injured WR: ‘Anything is possible’

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said there was a chance injured starting receiver Amari Rodgers could play Saturday when the top-ranked Tigers take on No. 12 Texas A&M.

Rodgers is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior from Knoxville, Tennessee, who tore his ACL during spring practice. Rodgers had an operation and was expected to miss much of the season as he recovered. But Swinney said Rodgers is “well ahead of schedule” in his recovery and could see the field against the Aggies this week.

Rodgers, the son former Tennessee national championship quarterback Tee Martin, had 55 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns last season. Rodgers went through pregame warmups with the Tigers before their 52-14 win over Georgia Tech, but did not play.