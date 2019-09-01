AARP TaxAide Program seeks volunteers

The AARP TaxAide Program located at the Gateway Mall and Chino Valley Library is looking for volunteers for the upcoming tax filing season. Positions available are greeter, facilitator and preparer.

Greeter volunteers hand out interview material and answer the phone throughout the day. No tax law certification is required.

Facilitator volunteers sort tax documents and interview clients prior to sending them to a preparer. No tax law certification is required.

Preparers complete the return online with information provided by the client.

Training for the greeter and facilitator will be held Jan. 6, 2020.

Preparer training is provided free by an IRS certified instructor. Training will be held once each week beginning in September and consist of one tax law specific item each month through December, with encouragement to attend at least one session monthly. In addition to tax law training, there will be training on use of the software and lab times will be available weekly. Full week of training and certification will be held Jan. 13-16, 2020.

Interested individuals can register as a TaxAide volunteer at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer.



Once signed up, the local volunteer coordinator will be notified and will contact you with additional information about the program. For more information, contact Janelle Riedl at taxaide@cableone.net or by calling 928-925-4209.