28 ears on corn stalk might be new Guinness world record

By Monica Brabant
Originally Published: September 1, 2019 11:20 p.m.

Related Video

28 ears of corn on a New Jersey man's corn stalk might be a new Guinness record

DEPTFORD, N.J. — A new Guinness World Record might be set by a New Jersey man who's corn stalk sprouted 28 ears of corn.

Matt Jacovelli of Deptford told the Courier Post that he was surprised when the corn stalk started "exploding" with cobs, and soon the number had grown to at least 28.

"I started counting the cobs," Jacovelli said. "It was more than I've ever seen in my lifetime."

Jacovelli contacted the Guinness World Records to verify the number of cobs holding the current record and found that the last record was set in 2009 by a corn stalk that sprouted 16 cobs in Swedesburg, Iowa.

Jacovelli said he isn't a professional farmer, he grows tomatoes and other plants, but didn't even plant the corn stalk on purpose.

"I feed the birds and rabbits and squirrels. The squirrels carried the seed all around my house and buried it," he said "So the squirrels actually planted it. It's grown so fast, it's just gotten out of hand."

