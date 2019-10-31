Western Days held at Spring Valley Church

With volunteers so very scarce, there aren’t many activities scheduled for the Dewey to Cordes Lakes area, but Western Days at the Spring Valley Church last Saturday, Oct. 26, not only brought out volunteers, but people filled the seats for a relaxing afternoon.

The Fireside Bluegrass Band played for about an hour with music ranging from religious to cowboy songs with instrumentals in-between. Several were so familiar that the audience added their voices, creating an old-fashioned sing-a-long.

There was a contest for the best western costume and since they had so many prizes, all of the contestants won something. Their drawing ran about the same, with many prizes making many people happy with gifts to take home.

Immediately after that everyone retreated to the buffet line where the tables were laden with barbecued pork sandwiches, potato salad and everything else you could think of, with chocolate cake and brownies for dessert. Our thanks to Spring Valley Church for hosting this event.