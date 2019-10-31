OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 31
Vote for Chewy! Prescott Valley police vying for grant with ‘Star Wars’-named K-9

Shown is a poster put together by the Prescott Valley Police Department to promote the department’s efforts to win a competitive grant for its K-9 unit. (PVPD/Courtesy

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 10:05 p.m.

Calling all K-9 fans: The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking you to vote for Chewy.

Named after the famed “Star Wars” Wookie Chewbacca, PVPD’s K-9 Chewy is the face of this year’s attempt by the department to win a competitive grant that will help fund its K-9 unit.

Offered by Aftermath, a company that provides biohazard and crime scene cleanup services, the $16,500 in grant money is awarded to seven agencies throughout the country in varying amounts, with first place receiving $5,000.

Grant winners are purely determined by the number of votes their K-9’s receive on Aftermath’s website. Anyone may submit a vote once a day until voting ends on Nov. 3.

Chewy is one of 59 K-9s in the western U.S. and the only one in Yavapai County competing for a grant.

The PVPD competed last year as well, with one of its other four K-9s, Groot, and nearly got enough votes to claim a prize. With the ongoing support from the public, perhaps this year will be different.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

