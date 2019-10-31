Visit the zoo for a dollar, Nov. 2-3

Everyone gets in for $1 at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3.

Everyone gets in for $1 at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3.

For more information, visit HeritageParkZoo.org or call 928-778-4242.

