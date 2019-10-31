OFFERS
Sketch released of Chino Valley burglary suspect: $500 reward still available for information

A composite sketch of a Chino Valley burglary suspect based on a witness’s description. (CVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 31, 2019 10 p.m.

The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) is still searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Chino Valley woman’s home in the 1200 block of Essex Way and ultimately injured the homeowner on Oct. 16.

To assist with the search, the department has released a composite sketch of the suspect based on a witness’s description.

The suspect is described in a news release as a thin, white man between the age of 20 and 30. He has light brown hair and was wearing work boots, blue jeans and a white or cream-colored Nike pullover sweatshirt at the time of the burglary, the victim told police.

The victim also reported stains on the suspect’s pants and shoes similar to concrete or drywall plaster. Detectives believe the suspect may have been performing work in the neighborhood prior to the burglary, the release states.

To report information regarding the case directly to CVPD, call Det. Mark Garcia at 928-636-4223 ext. 1269.

A $500 reward is also still offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. To earn the reward, one must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

