Prescott boys get 8th in state, girls get 7th in play-in match

An all-around strong season unfolded for Prescott boys and girls golf as each team recently finished one of their better years in program history.

BOYS

The No. 10 Badgers managed to sneak in the top 10 teams that automatically qualify for the state match at Omni Tucson National. The field included No. 1 Highley, No. 2 Notre Dame Prep, No. 3 Casteel, No. 4 Williams Field, No. 5 Arcadia, No. 6 Salpointe Catholic, No. 7 Cactus Shadows, No. 8 Ironwood Ridge, No. 9 Saguaro, plus Coconino and Seton Catholic, the two teams that qualified from the play-in match.

The first round on Monday, saw a rough outing from the Badgers as their +50 score dropped them to 11th place. However, they stormed back on Tuesday, shooting a +25 as a team, which brought them all the way back up to eighth place to cap off the season.

Through both rounds, Prescott’s top golfer Carter Libis finished tied for 11th with a 152 (+6). Prescott’s Chance Hill finished 32nd with a 160 (+14), Nick Ruhrer tied for 52nd with a 170 (+24) and Brent Chambers finished 73rd with a 191 (+45). Through one round, alternates Beniam Osterloh and Cademon Buettner shot a 85 (+12) and 96 (+23), respectively.

Highley won the match with a team score of 612 (+28) while the best golfer was Arcadia’s Gavin Aurilia, who shot an impressive 140 (+6).

GIRLS

Since the Badgers were ranked No. 15 at the end of the regular season, they qualified for the state play-in match that took place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Aguila Golf Course. Sunrise Mountain, Arcadia, Rincon University, Norte Dame Prep, Mingus, Seton Catholic Prep, Casteel and Prescott all vied for the two top spots that would qualify them for the state match.

Despite a respectable effort, the Badgers finished seventh with a 410 (+122) through 18 holes, which wasn’t enough to advance them to the state match. Brannagh Woods was the top golfer for Prescott, finishing in 14th with a 98 (+26), good enough for a berth in the individual state match.

Rounding out the Badgers’ field in the play-in match was T-18th Lauryn Mayhan with a 102 (+30), T-23rd Kaity Kasun with a 104 (+32), T-25th Hailey Mayhan with a 106 (+34) and 31st Alayna O’Neill with a 113 (+41).

As for Woods, she wound up tying for 46th place in the state match on the Sonoran Course at Omni Tucson National. In the first round on Monday, she shot a 98 but was much better the next day, shooting an 87 for an overall 185 (+43) score through 18 holes.

