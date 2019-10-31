Obituary Notice: Kenneth Glenn Edwards

Kenneth Glenn Edwards, 81, passed away on October 16th, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley, Ariz., in the large meeting room. Please join us for a Celebration of Ken’s wonderful life.