Obituary Notice: Kenneth Glenn Edwards
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 10:42 p.m.
Kenneth Glenn Edwards, 81, passed away on October 16th, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley, Ariz., in the large meeting room. Please join us for a Celebration of Ken’s wonderful life.
