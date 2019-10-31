OFFERS
Nebraska man tries to open bank account with fake $1M bill

Police are searching for a man who walked into a bank in Nebraska this week and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill. (Stock image)

Police are searching for a man who walked into a bank in Nebraska this week and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill. (Stock image)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:55 p.m.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police are searching for a man who walked into a bank in Nebraska this week and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill.

Staff at the Pinnacle Bank branch in Lincoln reported the Monday morning incident to police. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that bank employees say the man was adamant that the bill was real despite tellers’ attempts to convince him otherwise.

The man eventually left with the bill, but without a new account.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the man. Police say they want to check on his welfare and make sure he was not the victim of a crime.

The largest denomination note ever issued for public circulation was the $10,000 bill.

