Nature-inspired items featured at Holiday Bazaar

The Highlands Center for Natural History is having its 13th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 2, featuring handmade nature-themed items from more than 20 local artisans.

“They all specialize in nature-inspired craft,” said Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tom Agostino. “Everything is kind of natural in not only how it’s made but what it represents.”

Not only is it a cool event, but it’s a good-looking event, Agostino said. The nice thing about a nature center is the seasons, and it’s a beautiful time right now, he said. At the same time, many of those artists really go all out, especially the metalworkers, Agostino said.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free bazaar will have those vendors with their items as well as baked goods, hot cider and coffee, a children’s play area and a crafts table where kids can create their own work of art to take home. Usually, when people think of holiday bazaars and holiday gifts, the first thing that comes to mind is adults and shopping, Agostino said. However, this event doesn’t forget the kids, he said.

“There’s a huge craft element,” Agostino said. “The idea is every kid who’s there can create a Christmas gift, can craft their own Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers and ornaments.”

What’s really nice is it’s an event that gives people an excuse to come out to the Highlands Center for Natural History on a Saturday morning, he said. Something like this will usually bring a good number of people who normally wouldn’t come, Agostino said. It’s nice to create events that brings together different segments of the surrounding population, he said.

The vendors will donate a portion of what they make to benefit the Highland Center’s children’s educational programs.

The Highlands Center for Natural History is located at 1375 S. Walker Road. For more information, visit www.highlandscenter.org.