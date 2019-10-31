Lincoln Elementary Halloween parade tradition marches on

Lincoln Elementary School students paraded around the downtown Yavapai County Courthouse plaza on Halloween dressed in costumes that ranged from skeletons to fairy princesses and lots of Waldos – teachers took a preference for the red-and-white-striped shirt character. A number of parents, and even pets, got into the festive mood with their own matching costumes. District leaders even joined the fun, distributing candy to the parading kindergarten to fourth-graders.

The annual tradition also attracts a fair share of downtown bystanders who cheer the children and educators as they quickly marched as businesses were just starting to open and traffic picking up for what was still a work day for many.