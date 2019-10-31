OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lincoln Elementary Halloween parade tradition marches on

Who’s that hiding behind the green mask? None other than Prescott Unified School Superintendent Joe Howard accompanied by Chief Finance Officer Brian Moore dressed as Oscar the Grouch. The district leaders and staff distributed candy to the students. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Who’s that hiding behind the green mask? None other than Prescott Unified School Superintendent Joe Howard accompanied by Chief Finance Officer Brian Moore dressed as Oscar the Grouch. The district leaders and staff distributed candy to the students. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 10:44 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:52 PM

Lincoln Elementary School students paraded around the downtown Yavapai County Courthouse plaza on Halloween dressed in costumes that ranged from skeletons to fairy princesses and lots of Waldos – teachers took a preference for the red-and-white-striped shirt character. A number of parents, and even pets, got into the festive mood with their own matching costumes. District leaders even joined the fun, distributing candy to the parading kindergarten to fourth-graders.

The annual tradition also attracts a fair share of downtown bystanders who cheer the children and educators as they quickly marched as businesses were just starting to open and traffic picking up for what was still a work day for many.

Photo Gallery

Lincoln Elementary Halloween parade 2019

The annual Lincoln Elementary School Halloween parade offered a festive spirit to the downtown on Halloween morning as students, parents, teachers, district leaders, and local bystanders, donned costumes – a few four-legged friends were dressed as popular Disney or other Halloween characters – marched around the downtown Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Escorted by police on motorcycle, the students paraded from the school to the plaza and back. (Photos by Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lincoln ‘Lions’ continue Halloween tradition
Lincoln School students parade in downtown Prescott
Halloween lovers gear up for big night
However you call it, students think fall is fun
Primavera’s Shakespeare Pageant brings medieval history and literature to life (VIDEO)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries