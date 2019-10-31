Lincoln Elementary Halloween parade tradition marches on
Updated as of Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:52 PM
Lincoln Elementary School students paraded around the downtown Yavapai County Courthouse plaza on Halloween dressed in costumes that ranged from skeletons to fairy princesses and lots of Waldos – teachers took a preference for the red-and-white-striped shirt character. A number of parents, and even pets, got into the festive mood with their own matching costumes. District leaders even joined the fun, distributing candy to the parading kindergarten to fourth-graders.
The annual tradition also attracts a fair share of downtown bystanders who cheer the children and educators as they quickly marched as businesses were just starting to open and traffic picking up for what was still a work day for many.
Photo Gallery
Lincoln Elementary Halloween parade 2019
The annual Lincoln Elementary School Halloween parade offered a festive spirit to the downtown on Halloween morning as students, parents, teachers, district leaders, and local bystanders, donned costumes – a few four-legged friends were dressed as popular Disney or other Halloween characters – marched around the downtown Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Escorted by police on motorcycle, the students paraded from the school to the plaza and back. (Photos by Nanci Hutson/Courier)
