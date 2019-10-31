Letter: Sex offenders

Editor:

This letter is a reaction to “Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott”

I have two daughters. They are 10 and 14. Some would call me a helicopter parent. You know the type. We hover over our precious children. Just. In. Case. We drive them to and from school (The bus? As if!). We always know where they are (thank you, LIFE360 app) and we know exactly how they’re doing academically (thanks to the PowerSchool app). And, of course, we follow them on social media (like they don’t have a work-around…).

I justify my hovering because the world is a scary place. Gone are the days where children can ride bikes in the neighborhood (We live in Granville. Have you seen how fast cars whiz through now that Prescott East Highway is open?).

But the truth is, no amount of helicoptering could protect my daughters from what happened to another young woman on Friday, Oct. 18. This young woman was walking the same route my oldest daughter walks. She was walking in broad daylight!

And so I’m reaching out to The Daily Courier readers. Please! Please watch over our community’s children. When you are near a school — slow down. When you see something odd — stop. Watch. Report. The non-emergency lines for area police departments are just a Google search away.

Finally, I want the victim and her family to know that our community cares about them. We hurt because of her trauma. I am so very sorry this happened.

Jennie Jacobson

Prescott Valley