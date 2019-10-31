Letter: PV open house

Editor:

My family and I attended the Oct. 22, 2019, Town of Prescott Valley Public Works & Utilities Department Open House. A well-made presentation was made by Norm Davis, PE, about Prescott Valley road expansions; landscaping of Glassford Hill Road median; chip seal projects; future development, and how the town puts our tax dollars to good use.

It was interesting to hear from Davis about his history with the Town of Prescott Valley, as he outlined the changes and developments he has seen over his many years of service.

It was disappointing to my family and to me that very few citizens of Prescott Valley attended the open house to learn what the town is planning for our future. I highly recommend attending any future free open house programs the city offers to keep us informed. We are attending the Oct. 23, 2019 open house of the remodeled Town of Prescott Valley police station. Hope you were able to attend this Open House.

Jo Eydenberg

Prescott Valley