Letter: PV open house
Editor:
My family and I attended the Oct. 22, 2019, Town of Prescott Valley Public Works & Utilities Department Open House. A well-made presentation was made by Norm Davis, PE, about Prescott Valley road expansions; landscaping of Glassford Hill Road median; chip seal projects; future development, and how the town puts our tax dollars to good use.
It was interesting to hear from Davis about his history with the Town of Prescott Valley, as he outlined the changes and developments he has seen over his many years of service.
It was disappointing to my family and to me that very few citizens of Prescott Valley attended the open house to learn what the town is planning for our future. I highly recommend attending any future free open house programs the city offers to keep us informed. We are attending the Oct. 23, 2019 open house of the remodeled Town of Prescott Valley police station. Hope you were able to attend this Open House.
Jo Eydenberg
Prescott Valley
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Missing, stolen handgun found in Prescott Valley irrigation box
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: