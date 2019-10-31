Kornukopia Calendar, Nov. 1-10

Ongoing

Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, Prescott Center for the Arts Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for youth. www.pca-az.net.

Ghost Talk, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Prescott Center for the Arts Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $10. www.pca-az.net.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Mountaintop,” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 6, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Sedona Jewish Film Festival,” 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Nov. 2-4; 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Nov. 3-4, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

“Annapurna,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 7-9, Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, 17 and 24; Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $17. www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Nov. 1

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Life or Death.”

Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Local artists, quality items, affordable, raffles, prizes, grand prize $500. Proceeds go back into the community.

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Prescott Valley Public Library free presentation on The Talking Book Library for those who are unable to read the printed word or who cannot hold a book, 1-2 p.m. in the third-floor Crystal Room.

Fridays with AZ Phil: Chris & Lena Jácome, 5 p.m., Elks Theatre Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets start at $45, www.azphil.org.

Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Series: Celebrating the Season, 9 a.m. to noon, Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Crafternoon at the Library: Paint & Pages, 2 to 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Registration required.

Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Local artists, quality items, affordable, raffles, prizes, grand prize $500. Proceeds go back into the community.

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Parking access off Lake Shore Drive near Warren. Enjoy shopping, delicious rolls and lunch, plus pancake breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. 928-772-0460.

13th Annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 South Walker Road, Prescott. www.highlandscenter.org.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-771-1601, 928-848-1601 or cconboy1@cableone.net. Sponsored by Arizona Blood Services.

Willow Lake Heritage Park prehistoric pit houses open, 10 a.m. to noon, Willow Lake, 1497 Heritage Park Road, end of the parking lot by the bathroom just above the boat ramp parking lot, Prescott. A docent will be on site to explain and answer questions and show a few artifacts.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Prescott Origami Fanatics: Simple, Modular Origami, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Highlands Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Youth Music Concert, 3 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley, Prescott. 928-777-1370.

Monday, Nov. 4

Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Series: Celebrating the Season, 9 a.m. to noon, Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott,145 S Arizona Ave. MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Sedona International Film Festival Presents “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Growing Early Readers Workshop, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Interactive workshop for children ages 0-3 and their caregiver. Registration required at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “The Mysterious Moonstone.” Grades 3-4.

Adult Movie Series: “Robot & Frank,” 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Test Ride an Ebike at Rad Power Bikes’ Pop-up Demo, 8 a.m. to noon, Kuebler Park, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott. www.radpowerbikes.com.

Let’s Start Writing – Black Out Poetry/Story, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor PC lab, Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net.

Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Series: Celebrating the Season, 9 a.m. to noon, Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “The Mysterious Moonstone.” Grades 3-4.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Art Day for Kids, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ages 6-10. 928-777-1537

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-445-1673.

Community Veterans Appreciation Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. To RSVP or for more information, 928-441-1039 or mdireen@AdultCareServices.org.

Wine & Wreath auction and fundraiser for Coalition for Compassion and Justice, 5 to 8 p.m., Elks Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley Street, 3rd floor.

Holiday Porch Pot Fun Class, 4 to 6 p.m., Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Register at 928-445-4159. Class is limited.

Friday, Nov. 8

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Life or Death.”

Chair Yoga, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ages 6-10. 928-777-1537.

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry $9/Shrimp $11, 4:30 to 7 p.m., VFW-Buckey O’Neill Post 541, 202 N. Arizona Ave.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person.

26th Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Hills Club House, 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott.

Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Series: Celebrating the Season, 9 a.m. to noon, Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Crafternoon at the Library: Paint & Pages, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Registration required.

Internet Safety for Families, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1537.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Memory Café, 9 to 10 a.m., Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040.

Showdown 2019 Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m. team check in,Mortimer Farms, Highway 169 and Highway 69, Dewey. Sponsored by Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals Prescott Chapter. Awards for 1st to 3rd place. Go to VAREP Prescott on Facebook to register. 602-432-507.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity Toolbelts & Tuxedos, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69, Prescott. Cocktail attire. www.prescotthabitat.org/index.html.

Artisan Craft Fair, 9 to 4 p.m., Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon, Prescott. Locally made one-of-a-kind items will be available. 707-322-3482.

26th Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Hills Club House, 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott.

The Mountain Spinners and Weavers and the Prescott Area Woodturners are presenting their 10th annual Holiday Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grace Sparkes Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley Street, Prescott.

Walk to Fight Suicide Prescott’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk, registration 9 a.m., A.C. Williams Granite Creek Park, 554 6th Street, Prescott. Register at afsp.org/Prescott.

How to Become a Successful Writer, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Librar, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Auga Caliente Clippers, 5 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10, available at the box office, by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Sunday, Nov. 10

CoffeeeHouse Concerts Presents: Linda Bilque, 2 to 3:30 p.m. doors open, 2:30 p.m. music begins, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Artisan Craft Fair, 9 to 3 p.m., Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon, Prescott. Locally made one-of-a-kind items will be available. 707-322-3482.