Headless Horseman enjoys thrilling spectators

The Massimo family visits with the Headless Horseman outside the entrance to Pronghorn Ranch in Prescott Valley Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

The Massimo family visits with the Headless Horseman outside the entrance to Pronghorn Ranch in Prescott Valley Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 10:25 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:58 PM

Headless Horseman in Prescott Valley by Courier Video

Once a year, a Prescott Valley business owner dons a carved plastic pumpkin, throws on a cape and mounts a horse to transform into the Headless Horseman.

To maintain the mysterious nature of the mythical figure, the horseman prefers not to share his full identity with the general public.

He is okay, however, sharing why he has continued to make Halloween appearances around town for the past six years.

“It’s just so fun to see people smile and point,” he said.

Though he has appeared as the character at various locations, he can usually be found in the early evening hours of the holiday on the corner of Viewpoint Drive and Pronghorn Ranch Pkwy.

“I’m usually on the east side right there by the highway,” he said. “There are some people who stop and come take a picture with me, but I don’t really do anything special except wave to people with my sword.”

That sword, he added, is something he made out of wood for his daughter’s Halloween costume one year.

“The tip has since broken off, so I duct-taped it,” he said.

Photo Gallery

Prescott Valley Halloween 2019 featuring the Headless Horseman

Several people lined up for trick or treating at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Oct. 31, 2019. Meanwhile, a Headless Horseman entertains passersby outside the entrance to Pronghorn Ranch in Prescott Valley Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Photos by Max Efrein/Courier)

