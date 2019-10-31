OFFERS
Harvest Festival Spiritual & Healing Arts event benefits Veterans, Nov. 2

Mile High Mystics Presents a Harvest Festival Spiritual & Healing Arts Event at the Hassayampa Inn, Arizona Room, 122 E. Gurley St. in Prescott from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. (Stock image)

Mile High Mystics Presents a Harvest Festival Spiritual & Healing Arts Event at the Hassayampa Inn, Arizona Room, 122 E. Gurley St. in Prescott from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 2:01 p.m.

Mile High Mystics Presents a Harvest Festival Spiritual & Healing Arts event at the Hassayampa Inn, Arizona Room, 122 E. Gurley St. in Prescott from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Come enjoy free workshops that will be presented on the hour. Vendors, chair massage, body work, intuitives, animal communication, body and energy workers, aura photography, numerology, crystals and more.

Admission and workshops are free, but monetary donations are gratefully accepted. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to BeneVet in conjuction with Prescott V.A. Hospital and American Legion Post #93.

For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Hassayampa Inn

