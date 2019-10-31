OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gameday Glance: #13 Prescott at Mingus – Week 11
Prep Football

Prescott's Wyatt Snyder (10) and Cody Leopold (45) get ready for a play during a game against Mohave on Oct. 18, 2019. The Badgers wrap up the 2019 regular season with a road trip to rival Mingus on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Cottonwood. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Prescott's Wyatt Snyder (10) and Cody Leopold (45) get ready for a play during a game against Mohave on Oct. 18, 2019. The Badgers wrap up the 2019 regular season with a road trip to rival Mingus on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Cottonwood. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:55 p.m.

Gameday Glance: #13 Prescott at Mingus – Week 11

Who: #13 Prescott Badgers at Mingus Marauders

When: Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Cottonwood, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter at @TheEditorDesk for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (40-20, 6th season); Mingus – Robert Ortiz (9-12, 2nd season)

Records: Prescott (6-3, 4-1 Grand Canyon); Mingus (0-9, 0-5 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – Quarterback Dellin Boyd threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 48-7 rout over Lee Williams a week ago. The Badgers have won three straight and six of seven after starting the fall 0-2; Mingus – After claiming a Grand Canyon region title a season ago, the 2019 season hasn’t worked out for the Marauders as the club from Cottonwood is having one of its worst seasons in recent memory. Head coach Robert Ortiz was suspended for the remainder of the season Oct. 4 after drawing three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and was ejected in the 29-28 loss to Mohave. The Marauders have won at least five games every season since 2004 (when MaxPreps records began). It is unknown if Mingus has ever go winless during a football season.

Last Meeting: Mingus 12, Prescott 10 (Oct. 26, 2018, in Prescott)

The Setting: The Badgers find themselves in a good spot with a No. 13 ranking in the state power point rankings. With the new open division rules, two-to-three clubs could be removed from 4A atop the standings to play in a separate playoff, meaning Prescott could end up with a No. 10 seed if they’re able to beat the Marauders on Friday night. If they lose, the hometown club risks dropping in ranking, possibly No. 14-16, and with potentially two region champions ranked in the 20s this season, Prescott may not want to tempt that fate.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Mingus – So. QB Zachary Harrison; Jr. RB Andrew Meyer; Sr. WR Peter Calandra; Sr. LB Trevor Hoke;

Weather: 60 degrees at kickoff, clear, 10% humidity, 5 mph NNE, sunset at 5:36 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 9
Gameday Glance: Prescott at Deer Valley — Week 4
Gameday Glance: Mohave at #16 Prescott – Week 9
Gameday Glance: #15 Prescott at Lee Williams – Week 10
Gameday Glance: Canyon Del Oro at Prescott — Week 2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries