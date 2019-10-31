Gallery Guide: Nov. 1

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.



Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Patricia Tyser Carberry – “Handmade Glass Beads and Felt” through Nov. 20.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.



Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Holiday Celebrations runs through Dec. 21, with featured artist Judy Lewis.” “Two Women, Two Perspectives” in Spotlight Two through Nov. 11.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org.

Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.

Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Walk on the Wild Side” through Feb. 23. “The Life of Cynthia Rigden” through Jan. 19.

Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery::"The Artists' Attic 2019" fiber creations by Jo Manginelli, felted animal sculpture by Deborah Salazar and polymer clay jewelry by Judith Skinner through Nov. 14. In the Main Gallery: The Inaugural "Assemblage and Collage" exhibit through Nov. 19.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. More than 65 local and nationally known artists fill the 3,200 sq.ft. of the old Sam Hill’s Hardware Store on Whiskey Row. Featuring wall art by local artists Dave Newman, Raina Gentry, Jody Miller, Joanne Frerking, David McDonald, Carolyn Schmitz, MaryAnn Sears, Rafe Terry and Bonny Stauffer.

Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.