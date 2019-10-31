Friday Catchall: Dancing through … oh, just say it!

The Friday Catchall:

• DANCERS – If you missed the big reveal Oct. 30, for the fourth annual Dancing for the Stars event, it was grand – and, take heart, the real thing is in April.

Held at the Holiday Courtyard on Whiskey Row, Wednesday night’s reveal was an exciting event, ala masquerade. I walked among the attendees and, while I could make out who some people were, some were not discernible through their mask.

It was fun guessing, though.

This is going to be a wonderful event and fundraiser on April 18, 2020 — the actual dancing competition — that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona.

Check out who’s competing this year, and help them out (it is a competition fundraiser after all). For more information, visit www.dancingforthestars.net.

Frankly, it is so popular, the Boys & Girls Club should market this fundraiser to other clubs around the country.

• PRES-KIT — This past week I worked to shed light on one of the biggest debates for our city and, even, the area – how to say Prescott; ‘Pres-cott’ or ‘Pres-kit.’

Of course, it would not ring true as a debate if I heard from no one in the following days. I expected it and, well, I did receive some.

The first of two interesting responses came from George Hedge, who wrote: “I suggest that this has more to do with emphasizing the right syllable than with the pronunciation of any part of the name, and that focusing on PresCOTT versus PresKIT is irrelevant.

“Living here since 2002, I’ve never heard anyone pronounce the name of our town with emphasis on the second syllable — except during a contrived ‘Cott vs. Kit’ debate. When emphasis is (correctly) placed on the first syllable, ie PRES-cott, then the trailing syllable sounds neither like COTT nor KIT. In fact, when pronounced this way in normal speech, the second syllable sounds as if it might be spelled ‘CUT,’ but still not emphasized.

“If we just pay heed to what our ears are telling us, we need not fret over the phonetic(s) of that troublesome last syllable.”

I disagree. Take Wiederaenders, for instance. My mother places emphasis on ‘Wieder-ENders,’ while I say ‘Wieder-Anders.’ The true way should be ‘Wieder-AWNders,’ as though the ‘ae’ were an umlaut (more correct for our German heritage, I’m told).

Why so different? Different stories told over the ages, all born of two sides of the family – one changing the spelling when they came to America, the other that did not, and still more for whom it was changed by, get this, the U.S. military (the forms allowed only 12 characters).

This isn’t about me, but my example stands as how a name can change over time and generations. I think family preference matters, if you can get the family to agree. Please, just look closely and say it – rather than butcher it!

The second email about Prescott came to me from Murray Smolens, who is the education assistant at Sharlot Hall Museum. After writing back and forth, we both concluded we may never know the whole, true story – which could come only from William H. Prescott himself.

Yup, we may never know.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): 13th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. www.highlandscenter.org.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.