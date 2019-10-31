Free NAZ Suns preseason game against Lakers, Nov. 2

The Northern Arizona Suns are hosting a free preseason game at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at noon on Saturday, Nov. 2.

This will be the fourth time in the last four years the Suns and Lakers have played a preseason game. Fans are encouraged to come early for free family events including a bounce house and face painting. Fans will also join the team on the court after the game for a meet-and-greet session with photos and autographs.

For more information, visit the NAZ Suns Facebook page.

