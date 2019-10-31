Free NAZ Suns preseason game against Lakers, Nov. 2
The Northern Arizona Suns are hosting a free preseason game at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at noon on Saturday, Nov. 2.
This will be the fourth time in the last four years the Suns and Lakers have played a preseason game. Fans are encouraged to come early for free family events including a bounce house and face painting. Fans will also join the team on the court after the game for a meet-and-greet session with photos and autographs.
For more information, visit the NAZ Suns Facebook page.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: