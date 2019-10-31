OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Free NAZ Suns preseason game against Lakers, Nov. 2

The Northern Arizona Suns will host a preseason game against the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Admission is free. (NAZ Suns/Courtesy)

The Northern Arizona Suns will host a preseason game against the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Admission is free. (NAZ Suns/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 3:23 p.m.

The Northern Arizona Suns are hosting a free preseason game at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at noon on Saturday, Nov. 2.

This will be the fourth time in the last four years the Suns and Lakers have played a preseason game. Fans are encouraged to come early for free family events including a bounce house and face painting. Fans will also join the team on the court after the game for a meet-and-greet session with photos and autographs.

For more information, visit the NAZ Suns Facebook page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Findlay Toyota Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Roundup: NAZ Suns announce free preseason game for fans Nov. 2 against Lakers
NAZ Suns announce training camp roster as 2019-20 season gets underway
NAZ Suns to host Badgers vs. Bears double-header, Feb. 2
Enjoy a Safe Trick-or-Treat event, Oct. 31
NAZ Suns boast athleticism, versatility as strengths for 2019-20 season

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries