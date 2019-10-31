Corridor Calendar: Week of Nov. 1, 2019

CORDES LAKES

Flea Market and Bake Sale will be held Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center at the Junction. It is held by the High Desert Heritage Museum, with bake sale proceeds going to the Cordes Lakes Community Center. This is a great time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.



SPRING VALLEY

Shenanigans will be held at Spring Valley Library on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. Come in to enjoy crafts, conversation and more. Bring your own project or join in another’s.



MAYER

Nov. 5 is Meals On Wheels Special Luncheon. Enjoy your served dinner, tablecloths, and conversation with friends.



Balance Class is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 . This is presented by NACOG and runs until Nov. 19. The class improves your balance, helps prevent falls and shows how to get up if you do fall.



Thanksgiving Dinner and Pie Auction will take place Nov. 27 with dinner at 11:30 a.m. and auction immediately following at about 12:30 p.m. Bid on your favorite pies for no baking for Thanksgiving Day. The drawing for the Cracker Barrel gift certificate will be done at the auction. Your baked donations will be greatly appreciated.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags.

They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the thrift store.

WEEKLY EVENTS — CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take out.

MAYER

Knit & Crochet Group meets at Mayer Meals on Wheels Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy the company of others and, if you are a beginner, get the help you need to create your item.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.



American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.