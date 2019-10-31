OFFERS
Chino Valley sneaks past Snowflake, advances to state semis
Prep Soccer

Chino Valley midfielder Kohl Scarbrough-Hill (left), forward Orlando Santoyo (center) and forward Angel Sanchez (right) celebrate after Santoyo scored a goal in the Cougars’ 2-1 overtime win over Snowflake on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Cougar Stadium. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 12:46 a.m.

CHINO VALLEY — A game-winning goal by Angel Sanchez in overtime helped lift Chino Valley boys soccer over Snowflake 2-1 in the 2A State Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

To say that Wednesday night’s conditions at Cougar Stadium were cold would be understatement. But despite the freezing weather, the action in No. 2 Chino Valley’s playoff opener against No. 7 Snowflake was as hot and spicy as anticipated.

The Cougars came out on top 1-0 during their regular-season meeting against the Lobos. However, the Lobos are an athletic and pesky team, enough to give the Cougars a good scare in Wednesday’s elimination match.

Fortunately for the Cougars, they were able to outlast the Lobos thanks to an all-important goal by Sanchez, who had been knocking on the door all game long.

The Chino Valley reserves bundle up on the bench in front of propane heaters due to some chilly 30-degree temperatures during the Cougars' 2-1 overtime win over Snowflake on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Cougar Stadium. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

In the second half alone, Sanchez had two shots hit the crossbar, a header and a left-footed curler from about 20-yards out. He also could’ve scored on a breakaway but the Snowflake keeper managed to make an incredible point-black save to keep the Lobos in the game.

Sanchez’s game-winner came in transition as he found himself inside the area where he was able to create some space. He then fired a shot that took a deflection off a defender and into the back of the net.

“It felt great,” Sanchez said. “I was getting really upset because I couldn’t get one in the goal. But I kept my head up, kept coming back stronger and at the end, took a shot, got a deflection and it went in.”

For most, if not, the entire match, the Cougars controlled the tempo and were the aggressors but just struggled to finish their chances. However, Chino Valley struck first early in the first half when Quade Kellerman delivered a corner, which was headed down towards goal by Ricardo Juarez-Flores. The ball somehow worked its way through traffic and then was guided in by Orlando Santoyo.

Santoyo was questionable heading into the game due to a back injury but managed to get his due diligence for his 16th goal of the season. Carey subbed him off for the rest of the contest immediately following his goal.

Chino Valley’s defense, fortified by the likes of Ethan Addy, Ravi Holladay, Jose Sanchez and Gabe Castillo, was lockdown most of the way. Snowflake never created any serious threats up top and every shot was easily corralled by goalkeeper Trever Stazenski.

Chino Valley defender Ethan Addy dribbles past a defender during the Cougars' 2-1 overtime victory over Snowflake on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Cougar Stadium. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

“[Snowflake] didn’t really generate any good scoring opportunities. We were able to stop them,” Carey said on his young defense, which he thinks can be shaky at times due their inexperience. “Our defense just played phenomenal.”

The one miscue the Cougars’ defense had all night ended up costing them in the final minutes of regulation. With three minutes to go, the Lobos delivered a corner kick that found a leaping Dallin Hipps at the back post. Hipps then buried a header to level the game 1-1.

Carey said a last-minute goal to tie the game really took the wind out of his team’s sails. Nevertheless, the Cougars quickly regrouped and refocused to finally net their second goal with only three minutes remaining in the second half of overtime.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will head to Williams Field High School in Gilbert to face off against bitter rivals Camp Verde in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. In the regular season, the Cowboys were able to get the edge on the Cougars, winning 2-1 on Oct 15.

“Camp Verde is a lot similar to [Snowflake]. They’re very athletic, they’re very fast and what they’ll do is try to play the ball up to their forwards,” Carey said. “It’s really good that we get a chance to try to avenge that loss [in the regular season] and try to make it to that state championship game.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

