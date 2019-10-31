Celebrity dancers revealed for 2020 Dancing for the Stars

Revealed as one of the celebrity dancers for the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona’s 2020 Dancing for the Stars Event, Western News & Info Associate Vice President Kelly Soldwedel said she hasn’t danced since high school.

“I felt like it would be really great to just get myself out there, support the Boys and Girls Club,” Soldwedel said. “We want to raise the most money we possibly can for the community and the kids.”

The event is April 18, 2020, and though having to dance is a bit scary, she and her partner Zach Leonard are just going to practice.

Leonard is a professional and they’re going to practice every week so come time for the performance, they can go out and cut a rug, she said.

Leonard said he is excited to work with Soldwedel, and they have a lot of potential with what they can do.

The two of them are dancing for the fourth annual Dancing for the Stars event, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona’s major fundraiser of the year where local celebrities are paired with professional dancers.

They’ll perform at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to raise money to support the kids in the Prescott area with all proceeds benefitting the organization.

Other celebrity dancers revealed at the reveal party, held at The Grand Highland Hotel Wednesday, Oct. 30, are Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine with Daniel Garcia; Anne-Marie Szabo with Kevin Smith; Maggie Tidaback with Sarah Hinson; Prescott City Councilmember Alexa Scholl with Patrick Wilcox; Prescott Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo with Carie Hugies; Bob Raber with Beth Raber; Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta with Jamie Procknow; Skyler Reeves with Alexis Pursell; and John Dunkel with Marina Rogova-O’Brien.

Though he’s not a dancer and it terrifies him to dance, Palguta said he got involved this year because of how great a cause the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona is.

The organization has a huge presence in Prescott Valley and the town needs to do all it can to support them, Palguta said.

“My partner, Jamie, is amazing and she’s going to handle the dancing part and I’m going to work as hard as I can on the fundraising part,” he said. “That’s my job is to raise as much money as I can.”

Dan Beck, a dancer for the 2019 Dancing for the Stars event, said the best thing this year’s dancers can remember is to have fun with all of the practice. They should practice their tail off but make sure they find that fun because the more fun they can have practicing and learning the routine, the better they’re going to be at it, Beck said.

They should also know they can’t be perfectionists because as a celebrity dancer, they’re not trained to do this.

“Know that you’re going to make mistakes, but minimize them so that only you know it,” he said.

The 2020 Dancing for the Stars event will feature both a matinee show and an evening performance that includes the Red Carpet Party and After-Party.

For more information about the event and sponsorship packages available or to buy tickets and/or votes to support a certain celebrity, visit www.dancingforthestars.net.