Aztecs score golden goal in overtime to eliminate Roughriders

PRESCOTT — History will remember this match as the one that ended a storied playoff rivalry.

Unfortunately for the Yavapai College soccer team, it didn’t feel like a fitting conclusion.

Third-seeded Pima Community College, the defending NJCAA Division I national champions, eliminated the second-seeded Roughriders from the Region 1 playoffs for the second straight year Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Ken Lindley Field, winning 1-0 on a golden goal in overtime.

Yavapai finished the 2019 campaign at 15-4-0 (11-1-0 at home) and 8-2-0 in conference, sharing the league title with Phoenix College.

Pima, which improved to 14-3-1, beat the Roughriders with 55 seconds left in the first 10-minute OT when attacking midfielder Itsuki Ishihara scored on a breakaway via an assist from defender Jacob Contreras.

“We just started a counterattack – the ball got flicked off to our forward, Estevan Manzo,” Contreras said of the game-winning play. “Their [Roughriders’] center back committed on the ball and Esty got a good flick to me. So, I just took it all the way down the sideline. As I was running, I could hear everyone on the bench screaming that we had another running come in.

“So, I picked my head up, just laid it off. Keeper [Logan Rabasca] committed towards me, so as soon as I laid the ball off, it was a tap in for the goal.”

Yavapai goalkeeper Logan Rabasca didn’t have a play on the ball; it happened so fast.

“They just got out on a quick break, got lucky, wide open man on the backside,” Rabasca said. “Not much we could do about it.”

Pima will play host to fourth-seeded Arizona Western, which upset top-seeded Phoenix College, 4-3, in OT of their region semifinal, for the region championship on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The region champion advances to the NJCAA West District Tournament Nov. 9 at a Utah or a Nevada site. The district champion qualifies for nationals Nov. 18-23 at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.

The NJCAA recently announced that, starting with the 2020 season, the ACCAC will be split in two, between Division I and Division II teams. Yavapai will play in D-I, while Pima joins the D-II ranks.

Ironically, Pima’s one of the Roughriders’ oldest opponents since the program was established in 1989. It’s also the foe that Yavapai owns the most victories against, compiling a 64-9-7 overall record, including 15-5-0 in the postseason.

To reach Wednesday’s semis, Pima eliminated Mesa CC, 6-1, and Arizona Western knocked out Paradise Valley CC, 3-0, in the opening round of regionals Oct. 28. Phoenix and Yavapai earned opening-round byes.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of pride in our program,” longtime Pima coach Dave Cosgrove said. “Going through our conference just teaches you to battle. And sometimes you have to take pressure and just keep plugging away and just wait for your chance.”

On Wednesday, the Aztecs avenged a 2-1 loss to the Roughriders only 12 days ago, on Oct. 19 in Prescott. In the 2018 regional semifinals, seven-time national champion Yavapai also lost 1-0 to Pima, albeit in Tucson. And guess who scored the lone goal in that match? You guessed it – Ishihara.

“This is the game we needed just to get us started [in the postseason],” said Pima captain Isaias German, who was ill to start the match before reentering a short time later. “We did what we had to do.”

The Roughriders had several chances to take the lead in Wednesday’s match, which was scoreless for more than 99 minutes. Freshman attacker Jonathan Mayen had the best opportunity with a penalty kick 7 minutes into the second half, but his shot ricocheted off of the left post. It was a microcosm of the Yavapai attack’s frustrations all afternoon.

“Both teams had chances – it was a good game,” Yavapai defender Isaiah Strong said. “And we just weren’t able to convert. We couldn’t get it in the back of the net, and they did, so that’s the end of it.”

Thirty-one-year Roughriders coach Mike Pantalione said “it’s the nature of the sport.”

“We had our opportunities, but, you know, Pima are champions for a reason,” he added. “They battled every minute of this match, and beyond 90 minutes as well.”

Contreras said Wednesday’s game marked a significant step for the Aztecs and their quest to return to nationals.

“It means a lot, especially because we carry that defending national title on our backs,” he added. “So, we’ve got to live up to it.”

