OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Aztecs score golden goal in overtime to eliminate Roughriders
Junior College Soccer

Yavapai College soccer players rally to console sophomore defender Gabriel Claudio (No. 5) after the Roughriders’ 1-0 overtime loss to Pima in the NJCAA Division I, Region 1 semifinals Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Yavapai College soccer players rally to console sophomore defender Gabriel Claudio (No. 5) after the Roughriders’ 1-0 overtime loss to Pima in the NJCAA Division I, Region 1 semifinals Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 12:20 a.m.

PRESCOTT — History will remember this match as the one that ended a storied playoff rivalry.

Unfortunately for the Yavapai College soccer team, it didn’t feel like a fitting conclusion.

Third-seeded Pima Community College, the defending NJCAA Division I national champions, eliminated the second-seeded Roughriders from the Region 1 playoffs for the second straight year Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Ken Lindley Field, winning 1-0 on a golden goal in overtime.

Yavapai finished the 2019 campaign at 15-4-0 (11-1-0 at home) and 8-2-0 in conference, sharing the league title with Phoenix College.

Pima, which improved to 14-3-1, beat the Roughriders with 55 seconds left in the first 10-minute OT when attacking midfielder Itsuki Ishihara scored on a breakaway via an assist from defender Jacob Contreras.

“We just started a counterattack – the ball got flicked off to our forward, Estevan Manzo,” Contreras said of the game-winning play. “Their [Roughriders’] center back committed on the ball and Esty got a good flick to me. So, I just took it all the way down the sideline. As I was running, I could hear everyone on the bench screaming that we had another running come in.

“So, I picked my head up, just laid it off. Keeper [Logan Rabasca] committed towards me, so as soon as I laid the ball off, it was a tap in for the goal.”

Yavapai goalkeeper Logan Rabasca didn’t have a play on the ball; it happened so fast.

“They just got out on a quick break, got lucky, wide open man on the backside,” Rabasca said. “Not much we could do about it.”

Pima will play host to fourth-seeded Arizona Western, which upset top-seeded Phoenix College, 4-3, in OT of their region semifinal, for the region championship on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The region champion advances to the NJCAA West District Tournament Nov. 9 at a Utah or a Nevada site. The district champion qualifies for nationals Nov. 18-23 at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.

The NJCAA recently announced that, starting with the 2020 season, the ACCAC will be split in two, between Division I and Division II teams. Yavapai will play in D-I, while Pima joins the D-II ranks.

Ironically, Pima’s one of the Roughriders’ oldest opponents since the program was established in 1989. It’s also the foe that Yavapai owns the most victories against, compiling a 64-9-7 overall record, including 15-5-0 in the postseason.

To reach Wednesday’s semis, Pima eliminated Mesa CC, 6-1, and Arizona Western knocked out Paradise Valley CC, 3-0, in the opening round of regionals Oct. 28. Phoenix and Yavapai earned opening-round byes.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of pride in our program,” longtime Pima coach Dave Cosgrove said. “Going through our conference just teaches you to battle. And sometimes you have to take pressure and just keep plugging away and just wait for your chance.”

On Wednesday, the Aztecs avenged a 2-1 loss to the Roughriders only 12 days ago, on Oct. 19 in Prescott. In the 2018 regional semifinals, seven-time national champion Yavapai also lost 1-0 to Pima, albeit in Tucson. And guess who scored the lone goal in that match? You guessed it – Ishihara.

“This is the game we needed just to get us started [in the postseason],” said Pima captain Isaias German, who was ill to start the match before reentering a short time later. “We did what we had to do.”

The Roughriders had several chances to take the lead in Wednesday’s match, which was scoreless for more than 99 minutes. Freshman attacker Jonathan Mayen had the best opportunity with a penalty kick 7 minutes into the second half, but his shot ricocheted off of the left post. It was a microcosm of the Yavapai attack’s frustrations all afternoon.

“Both teams had chances – it was a good game,” Yavapai defender Isaiah Strong said. “And we just weren’t able to convert. We couldn’t get it in the back of the net, and they did, so that’s the end of it.”

Thirty-one-year Roughriders coach Mike Pantalione said “it’s the nature of the sport.”

“We had our opportunities, but, you know, Pima are champions for a reason,” he added. “They battled every minute of this match, and beyond 90 minutes as well.”

Contreras said Wednesday’s game marked a significant step for the Aztecs and their quest to return to nationals.

“It means a lot, especially because we carry that defending national title on our backs,” he added. “So, we’ve got to live up to it.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NJCAA — Men’s Soccer Villasenor’s late heroics give Yavapai stunning win over Pima
Yavapai soccer captures 21st West District title
Pima ends Yavapai soccer’s season in regional semis
Yavapai advances to region semis with 5-2 win over Mesa
Tradition Restored: Yavapai soccer advances to region championship

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries