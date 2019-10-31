Holiday Shopping: High Desert Arts & Crafts Show, Nov. 2

High Desert Artists presents an arts and crafts show at Chino Valley Community Church, 718 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Arts and crafts, Christmas gifts, bake sale, hourly raffles.

For more information, contact Barb Sylvester at 928-910-6072 or at barbsyl1@yahoo.com.