Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 31
2 accused of extreme animal abuse after dog found with nearly-detached leg

A husky named ‘Sister’ when found by animal control officers in the 200 block of Lindahl Road in Bagdad on Oct. 28, 2019. The dog’s leg was septic due to a serious injury that was reportedly ignored for about two weeks. (YCSO/Courtesy)

A husky named ‘Sister’ when found by animal control officers in the 200 block of Lindahl Road in Bagdad on Oct. 28, 2019. The dog’s leg was septic due to a serious injury that was reportedly ignored for about two weeks. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 5:27 p.m.

Two Bagdad women are facing charges of animal cruelty after their husky was found seriously injured and apparently neglected for a significant amount of time.

On Oct. 28, an anonymous caller reported to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) that a dog with a nearly-detached leg was at a home in the 200 block of Lindahl Road, Bagdad, according to a YCSO news release.

When a YCSO deputy got to the home, the deputy found the dog and saw that its left rear leg was hanging off its body, only connected by a portion of flesh, the release states. The deputy noted in a report that a large bone was exposed and covered in blood.

Maria Hooke, 28, and June Stevens, 21, came out of their house and confirmed ownership of the dog. They said she was a less-than-one-year-old purebred Husky named ‘Sister’.

The deputy asked Hooke to explain how the dog was injured. She stated that about two weeks ago, the dog was leashed inside a kennel to prevent escape while they were gone for 3 days, the release states. After returning home, they found the dog entangled in the leash with the injured leg. They used wire cutters to free the dog, but didn’t seek immediate treatment for the animal. Over the following two weeks, the dog’s injury became progressively worse.

photo

Maria Hooke, 28, of Bagdad was arrested on charges of extreme animal abuse on Oct. 28, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

photo

June Stevens, 21, of Bagdad was arrested on charges of extreme animal abuse on Oct. 28, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Hooke said she “intended” to get the dog treated this coming weekend after getting paid. She claimed she called veterinarians in an attempt to set up an appointment, as well as YCSO’s Animal Control Section, but the deputy reported these claims are unfounded.

“Based on Maria and June’s complete and reckless disregard for the dog’s well-being while subjecting the animal to cruelty and neglect under their control, both were arrested and charged with various counts of animal cruelty, including one felony count of animal cruelty resulting in serious physical injury,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Both women were booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde and have since been released pending case review.

Animal control officers with YCSO transported the dog to Prescott Area Pet Emergency Hopital.

“The leg was septic, and literally falling off,” D’Evelyn said.

As a result of the injury, the damaged limb was amputated at the hip. The procedure was completed by the Yavapai Humane Society’s (YHS) veterinarian.

As of Thursday, Oct. 31, the husky is reportedly doing well, D’Evelyn said.

photo

A husky named ‘Sister’ was found by animal control officers in the 200 block of Lindahl Road in Bagdad on Oct. 28, 2019. The dog’s leg was septic due to a serious injury that was reportedly ignored for about two weeks. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Since the suspects signed a surrender waiver, the dog is in the custody and ownership of Yavapai County Humane Society staff for ongoing care pending the potential of adoption soon.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

