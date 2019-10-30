Vets enjoy food, fun at annual event

Nearly 200 people attended the event the annual Veterans Sports Day event, which included basketball, pickleball, dodgeball, volley ball and cornhole.

Embry-Riddle Arnold Air Society and Silver Wings helped during the event and were among 45 total volunteers.

Food was provided by ERAU, Prescott VA Voluntary Service, Prescott VA Recreation Therapy and the Marine Corps League.

Nurses were also made available to give free flu shots to veterans. This an annual event that began in 2014.

For more information, contact 928-533-1897.

Information provided by Prescott Heal Her Art.