Search underway for fire chief missing on Arizona Trail hike
PAYSON, Ariz. — A search is underway in east-central Arizona for a fire chief who himself is a member of a search and rescue unit.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the search for 73-year-old Gary Morris began Tuesday after he was reported overdue from hiking the Arizona Trail in the Mazatzal Wilderness southwest of Payson.
Morris is fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Morris was reported missing after he was overdue in calling for a ride after the scheduled completion of a solo hike.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: