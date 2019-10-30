Prescott Valley Police to conduct extra patrols Oct. 31
Department offers safety tips for Halloween
In preparation for Halloween, the Prescott Valley Police Department is conducting extensive extra traffic and DUI patrols on Thursday, Oct. 31. Overtime expenses for extra officers on the streets are provided through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Due to heavier pedestrian traffic on Oct. 31, patrol officers will be focusing especially in the Granville, Stoneridge, and Quailwood housing areas. There will be a zero tolerance on all offences, whether vehicle, pedestrian, or bicycle.
The department wants to remind parents of Halloween safety tips as they prepare for the holiday:
PLAN a trick-or-treating route in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets. Avoid unfamiliar neighborhoods, streets that are isolated, or homes that are poorly lit inside or outside.
NEVER send young children out alone. They should always be accompanied by a parent or another trusted adult. Older children should always travel in groups.
ALWAYS walk younger children to the door to receive treats and don’t let children enter a home unless you are with them.
BE SURE children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, unless you are with them.
DISCUSS basic pedestrian safety rules that children should use when walking to and from houses.
CONSIDER organizing a home or community party as an alternative to “trick-or-treating.”
MAKE sure children know their home phone number and address in case you get separated. Teach children how to call 911 in an emergency.
TEACH children to say “NO!” or “This is not my mother/father” in a loud voice if someone tries to get them to go somewhere, accept anything other than a treat, or leave with them. And teach them that they should make every effort to get away by kicking, screaming and resisting.
REMIND children to remain alert and report suspicious incidents to parents and/or law enforcement.
If you see something, say something! We all play a role in keeping our community safe.
Information courtesy the Prescott Valley Police Department
