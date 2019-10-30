Police on high alert for Halloween

To ensure everyone stays safe this Halloween, the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police departments are conducting extensive traffic and impaired-driving patrols Thursday, Oct. 31.

Overtime expenses for extra officers on the streets will be covered by grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Parts of each municipality are known to attract more trick-or-treaters than others, so law enforcement intend to focus their efforts in those areas.

For Prescott, this includes the Prescott Public Library, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, Highlands Center for Natural History and Mt. Vernon Ave., which will be completely closed to vehicle traffic between 3:30 p.m. to about midnight, according to a Prescott Police Department (PPD) news release.

The Mt. Vernon closure will be from Willis Street up to Haisley Road and include all cross streets that intersect with it, PPD reported. There will also be a street closure on Country Club Drive between Park Avenue and Coronado Avenue with cross streets also closed in that area.



“Please plan ahead for any trips that you may have planned in these two areas as they will be hard closures with no vehicles allowed on either street during the closures,” Prescott Police Department spokesperson Jon Brambila said.

In Prescott Valley, the neighborhoods that tend to get the most foot traffic on the holiday are the Granville, Stoneridge and Quailwood subdivisions.

“There will be a zero tolerance on all offenses, whether vehicle, pedestrian, or bicycle,” Prescott Valley Police Department spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.

And in Chino Valley, much of the action will be taking place at Oakwood Homes and Memory Park.