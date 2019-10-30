OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police on high alert for Halloween
Road closures in Prescott

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 8:29 p.m.

To ensure everyone stays safe this Halloween, the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police departments are conducting extensive traffic and impaired-driving patrols Thursday, Oct. 31.

Overtime expenses for extra officers on the streets will be covered by grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Parts of each municipality are known to attract more trick-or-treaters than others, so law enforcement intend to focus their efforts in those areas.

For Prescott, this includes the Prescott Public Library, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, Highlands Center for Natural History and Mt. Vernon Ave., which will be completely closed to vehicle traffic between 3:30 p.m. to about midnight, according to a Prescott Police Department (PPD) news release.

The Mt. Vernon closure will be from Willis Street up to Haisley Road and include all cross streets that intersect with it, PPD reported. There will also be a street closure on Country Club Drive between Park Avenue and Coronado Avenue with cross streets also closed in that area.

“Please plan ahead for any trips that you may have planned in these two areas as they will be hard closures with no vehicles allowed on either street during the closures,” Prescott Police Department spokesperson Jon Brambila said.

In Prescott Valley, the neighborhoods that tend to get the most foot traffic on the holiday are the Granville, Stoneridge and Quailwood subdivisions.

“There will be a zero tolerance on all offenses, whether vehicle, pedestrian, or bicycle,” Prescott Valley Police Department spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.

And in Chino Valley, much of the action will be taking place at Oakwood Homes and Memory Park.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police on high alert for Halloween, road closures in Prescott
Law enforcement agencies each receive traffic safety grants
<I>Construction Updates</I>
Police plan increased presence for Halloween
Increased traffic enforcement planned for Labor Day weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries