Photo: ‘The Night Before Halloween’
Gov. Doug Ducey reads “The Night Before Halloween” to 9-year-old Purneet Kaur and other patients at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, as part of his annual reverse trick-or-treat, giving out candy to youngsters there. The governor also said that his favorite candy — and the one that he gives out at his Paradise Valley home — is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. And his least favorite? Candy corn. “I’m not a fan of it. I don’t think anyone in my family is. I see a lot of it around. It just kind of gives me the sugar shakes to look at it.”
