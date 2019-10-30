Obituary: Linda Kay Bosick

4/28/1945~10/26/2019 Linda Kay Bosick (74) from Humboldt, Arizona passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born to JE and Katherine Garber on April 28th, 1945 in Prescott, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband, Giles Bosick and mother and father. She is survived by her brother, Jim McClain (Coni) and her three children, Shaun (Nanci) Bosick, Kim Bosick, and Brenda (Jesse) Taulbee. She is also survived by, her 7 grandchildren, Shayann Bosick, Jacob ( Tracy) Bosick, Levi Bosick, Tanner Gist, Ashley (Kyle) Parkins, Travis Douglas and Braden Tolbert, as well as her 4 great-grandchildren, Lindsay Bosick, Calvin Bosick, Leo Bosick and Wrenley Parkins. Also, Linda leaves behind many dear cousins, aunts, sisters and brothers-in-law across the country.

She graduated from Prescott High School in 1962. Linda’s husband, Giles passed away in 1981, leaving her to raise 3 young children on her own. Linda lived in Phoenix for many years working as an Orthopedic Nurse where she made many life-long friends whom she cherished and remained close with. After her Mother passed away, Linda moved into her childhood home in Humboldt where she enjoyed her beautiful yard and flower garden. She continued to host family holidays each year gathering those near & far. Linda loved her grandchildren and her great- grandchildren. She was a great listener to the many friends and relatives who checked in with her weekly via phone calls and letters.

A memorial service will be held at the Humboldt Bible Church 2500 Old Black Canyon Hwy, Humboldt, AZ on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to your charity of choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.