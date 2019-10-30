November events set at the Highlands Center, Discovery Gardens
November at the Highlands Center for Natural History, Prescott’s Nature Center, 1375 S. Walker Road, gets underway with their annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar, featuring handmade, nature-themed art.
They also launch a new innovative Forest Bathing Series, as well as a Cider Science Happy Hour. Their Insights program will let you see the desert from A Gila Monster’s Perspective and Diane Iverson returns for a Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Class.
For more information visit highlandscenter.org or call 928-776-9550.
SURVIVING
Insights to the Outdoors-Surviving in the Desert — A Gila Monster’s Perspective with Dale DeNardo is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. A research presentation followed by a live Gila monster interaction will help you understand how these incredible animals survive the challenges of desert living. Fee is $30 for adults; 10% discount for members. Pre-registration required.
FALL DRAWING
Celebrate the season with Diane Iverson in the Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Series scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1, 4, 6, and 8. Iverson returns to instruct the third colored-pencil art series of 2019. Grow your skills with new techniques by learning illustrative techniques that feature the natural colors of the fall season. Fee is $25 per class. Members: 10% discount. Pre-registration required.
CIDER SCIENCE
The Cider Science Happy Hour is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Eat, drink and learn on this special evening with local cider producer, STOIC CIDER in the latest Highlands Center Happy Hour!
A variety of selected hard ciders will be served along with appetizers that compliments their unique flavors. Must be 21-plus to attend. Fee is $38, members save 10%. Reservations required.
FOREST BATHING
The Forest Bathing: Befriending Winter events are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, Dec. 21, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. In collaboration with certified Forest Therapy Guides, the Highlands Center is now offering Forest Bathing classes. In these classes, participants reconnect with nature in the soft light of winter. Fee is $30 per class. Registration required as limited space is available.
BAZAAR
The Highlands Holiday Bazaar is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Join the 13th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar with handmade nature-themed items from more than 20 local artisans for sale in time for the holiday season.
There will be baked goods, hot cider and coffee, children’s play area and a crafts table, where kids can create their own work of art to take home! Vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit children’s educational programs at the Highlands Center.
Information provided by Forest Highlands Center.
