OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

November events set at the Highlands Center, Discovery Gardens

Forest Bathing (Courtesy)

Forest Bathing (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 8:07 p.m.

November at the Highlands Center for Natural History, Prescott’s Nature Center, 1375 S. Walker Road, gets underway with their annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar, featuring handmade, nature-themed art.

They also launch a new innovative Forest Bathing Series, as well as a Cider Science Happy Hour. Their Insights program will let you see the desert from A Gila Monster’s Perspective and Diane Iverson returns for a Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Class.

For more information visit highlandscenter.org or call 928-776-9550.

SURVIVING

photo

Gila monster from the Harquahala Mtns (Courtesy)

Insights to the Outdoors-Surviving in the Desert — A Gila Monster’s Perspective with Dale DeNardo is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. A research presentation followed by a live Gila monster interaction will help you understand how these incredible animals survive the challenges of desert living. Fee is $30 for adults; 10% discount for members. Pre-registration required.

FALL DRAWING

Celebrate the season with Diane Iverson in the Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Series scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1, 4, 6, and 8. Iverson returns to instruct the third colored-pencil art series of 2019. Grow your skills with new techniques by learning illustrative techniques that feature the natural colors of the fall season. Fee is $25 per class. Members: 10% discount. Pre-registration required.

CIDER SCIENCE

The Cider Science Happy Hour is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Eat, drink and learn on this special evening with local cider producer, STOIC CIDER in the latest Highlands Center Happy Hour!

A variety of selected hard ciders will be served along with appetizers that compliments their unique flavors. Must be 21-plus to attend. Fee is $38, members save 10%. Reservations required.

FOREST BATHING

The Forest Bathing: Befriending Winter events are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, Dec. 21, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. In collaboration with certified Forest Therapy Guides, the Highlands Center is now offering Forest Bathing classes. In these classes, participants reconnect with nature in the soft light of winter. Fee is $30 per class. Registration required as limited space is available.

BAZAAR

photo

Holiday Bazaar (Courtesy)

The Highlands Holiday Bazaar is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Join the 13th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar with handmade nature-themed items from more than 20 local artisans for sale in time for the holiday season.

There will be baked goods, hot cider and coffee, children’s play area and a crafts table, where kids can create their own work of art to take home! Vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit children’s educational programs at the Highlands Center.

Information provided by Forest Highlands Center.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Winterscapes: Colored pencil drawing series
Highlands Center holiday sale is Saturday
Highlands Center holds Holiday Bazaar in Discovery Gardens
Nonprofits in Brief: Doggie Fashion Show fundraiser set for Nov. 12
Highlands Center’s annual holiday shopping bazaar Nov. 12

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries